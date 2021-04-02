First responders credit preparedness for quick tornado response

When one man died in the tornado that hit Ohatchee and Wellington on March 25, one deputy coroner found that all roads to the scene were blocked.
Not to be deterred, the deputy coroner walked the rest of the way there. Neighbors with chain saws helped him clear a path through the debris, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Meanwhile, Brown said, other deputy coroners headed to two other scenes were working to find alternate routes, since main roads had been blocked.
Despite all of the obstacles, Brown said, the deputy coroners still made it to the scenes more quickly than usual.
Emergency first responders had been tracking the storm for hours, they said. And when the tornado hit, they were ready to go. It was that preparedness that allowed them to respond so quickly, they said.
“We’re very grateful for everyone who gave their time to respond to the tornado,” Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany DeBoer said this week.
The EMA had set up its Emergency Operation Center in Jacksonville, in a building it shares with Calhoun County 911, at around 11:30 a.m. on the day of the storm, according to DeBoer.
“Strike teams,” consisting of police, firefighters and medics, were tracking the tornado about three or four hours beforehand.
Wherever they anticipated the tornado would hit, she said, is where they moved.
“As soon as it was safe to enter the area, they were there,” she said.
Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins said he normally sees about 22 calls come in per hour. But on the day of the tornado, that number more than tripled, with 76 calls coming in during the 2 p.m. hour.
“We were fully staffed and all those calls were answered,” he said.
According to Jenkins, the first call came in at approximately 2:41 p.m. from River Road in Ohatchee.
“Subsequently, more calls start to come from Boiling Springs, along the 143 area,” he said.
Minutes later, dispatchers started getting calls from Mudd Street, Grayton Road South and the Wellington area.
A screen at the Calhoun County 911 office shows where calls are coming from, Jenkins said, and the tornado’s path could be seen on it.
“If you stepped back and actually looked at it, it’s very clear to see a general picture of its path northeast,” he said.
Within 30 minutes after the tornado hit, DeBoer said, the EMA was in the area and had set up a command post out of a trailer.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep, who helped run the command post, said first responders from throughout the area came to Ohatchee’s aid, and the command post assigned them to search the area in search of anyone who needed help.
First responders canvassed about 20 miles, he said, and helped people with everything from finding power for an oxygen tank to rescuing people trapped in buildings.
“With it being such a wide area that the tornado hit, I’d say it went pretty well,” Waldrep said. But there’s always room for improvement, he added, which is why Anniston firefighters plan to run storm drills with other agencies in the future.
At the coroner’s office, Brown said, he has only one part-time employee, who also works another full-time job. Other deputy coroners are volunteers.
Under normal circumstances, when they’re called to a death, it may take deputy coroners 30 or 40 minutes to get to the scene, Brown said. They may be at work or involved in something else and have to take extra time to get ready.
But because they knew the storm was coming, Brown said, they had taken shelter and had everything they needed to respond immediately.
“Unlike most deaths, where we don’t have a heads-up, we were prepared,” Brown said. “These guys were sitting and ready.”
He said the deputy coroners relied on their knowledge of the Ohatchee and Wellington areas to help them navigate backroads. They also kept in constant contact with 911 dispatchers, firefighters and police, he said.
“We have had challenges, but at no point was it an exorbitant amount of time,” Brown said.