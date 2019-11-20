Big Oak Volunteer Fire Department firefighters put out a fire Wednesday afternoon after it partially damaged a wooded area in Ohatchee.
Big Oak Fire Chief Daniel Lee said firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Pope Road after a neighbor reported the fire.
When firefighters arrived, Lee said, they found that a fire had started in a wooded area and spread to an adjacent property. Lee said firefighters were able to contain the fire within five minutes and found that nearly 6 acres of grass and brush had been burned.
Lee said Wednesday afternoon firefighters hadn’t determined the cause of the fire.
According to Lee, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the house on the property.