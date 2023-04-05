Father, son domestic dispute leads to one shot, both hospitalized

A domestic disturbance between a father and son left both of them injured Tuesday night, police say.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Kindle Way in Ohatchee around 8:30 p.m. and learned a man had a dispute with his adult son, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, deputies and assisting Ohatchee police discovered one man lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man on the porch of the residence with a hip injury, according to the release.
The man with the gunshot wound was identified as Zachary Morrison, 30, while the man with the hip injury was identified as his 67-year-old father, Morris Morrison.
The two men were reportedly in a physical altercation where the son was assaulting his father, and the older man “discharged a firearm striking his son,” the release stated.
Zachary Morrison was airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham.
His father was transported to RMC in Anniston for treatment of his injuries, the news release stated. Both men were still being treated for their injuries Wednesday and their conditions were not known at this writing.
The release states that an investigation into the incident will continue to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.
