‘It was horrifying’

Dense highway fog contributes to crashes near Ohatchee

First responders help those involved in a 19-car pileup on Alabama 144. Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies responded to three wrecks in Ohatchee Saturday night.

Foggy weather conditions and driver inattention caused several accidents involving multiple vehicles on Alabama highways 77 and 144 to occur Saturday night, according to officials.

The first crashes happened near Ragan Chapel Road in Ohatchee on Alabama 77 around 7:30 p.m. when three cars collided, according to Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly.

First responders help those involved in a 19-car pileup on Alabama 144. Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies responded to three wrecks in Ohatchee Saturday night.
Derek Tate's family were able to see the results of a 19-car pileup on Alabama 144 in Ohatchee that involved his brother’s vehicle. Tate and several others were injured in the crashes. The wreck, which happened on New Year’s Eve, was caused by dense fog that created low visibility.

