Dense highway fog contributes to crashes near Ohatchee

Derek Tate's family were able to see the results of a 19-car pileup on Alabama 144 in Ohatchee that involved his brother’s vehicle. Tate and several others were injured in the crashes. The wreck, which happened on New Year’s Eve, was caused by dense fog that created low visibility.
Foggy weather conditions and driver inattention caused several accidents involving multiple vehicles on Alabama highways 77 and 144 to occur Saturday night, according to officials.
The first crashes happened near Ragan Chapel Road in Ohatchee on Alabama 77 around 7:30 p.m. when three cars collided, according to Ohatchee police Chief Alan Kelly.
Ohatchee police and State Troopers responded to the scene and closed off the area to through-traffic. While the road was closed, another driver failed to yield to police vehicles and T-boned an Ohatchee patrol car.
Meanwhile, as authorities tended to the situation on 77, an accident occurred on Alabama 144 that also involved multiple vehicles. Kelley said as time passed, he could hear more and more cars wrecking at that site, and they began to pile up. The final tally according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s dispatch was 19 cars, Kelley said.
“It was horrifying, like something out of a horror movie — just the sounds of people screaming and cars crashing,” said Will Sutton Jr., who was involved in the incident on 144.
Sutton said the visibility was low and that he and other drivers “couldn’t see five feet in front of us.” He stopped his vehicle and could hear an accident somewhere around him.
“You could just hear crashing and screaming, couldn’t see anything,” Sutton said. “I went to the trunk to get my med bag to go render aid to the people who got hit, and we heard cars coming both ways right at us. We both got hit and it threw us about 15 feet down a ravine.”
Sutton made his way to his wife, Rhonda, who was awake, when he noticed a large wound on his arm that was bleeding heavily onto his pants and into his shoes.
Another man, Derek Tate, 34, of Ohatchee was riding in his brother’s Avalanche pickup when it ran into the third vehicle. Tate climbed out of the truck and heard multiple crashes on both sides of the road when his vehicle was knocked into a ravine with others. Then, he heard Sutton screaming for help and noticed a man heading toward Sutton to help. Tate pulled off his belt because the man needed a tourniquet to help Sutton.
“God places people at the perfect place at the right time,” Tate said. “I’m no hero but just glad I was able to help him. To know he is OK is a blessing.”
Shortly afterward, Tate noticed his back was hurting. Eventually, he was taken to a hospital where he was X-rayed, told he had five bulging discs and would need to make an appointment with a surgeon.
“I’m having throbbing pain that won’t go away,” he said. “It is muscle pain, and it is the discs down low.”
Though several of the drivers and occupants were injured, some seriously, there were no life-threatening injuries and no fatalities resulting from the accidents, according to Piedmont EMS Director Pat Brown, who is also the Calhoun County coroner.
Brown said Piedmont EMS called for “mutual aid” from Anniston EMS, Etowah County, and Advantage Ambulance, who responded. Ultimately seven people were transported to the hospital via ambulance with some transported via personal vehicles.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA also responded.
Law enforcement officials have issued a warning urging drivers to use extra caution during inclement weather, as the cause of these accidents were a compound of weather conditions and driver inattention, Chief Kelley said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.