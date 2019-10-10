An Ohatchee man died Wednesday evening after, authorities said, he tried to flee law enforcement that day.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said 37-year-old Jackie Blackburn was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. at Regional Medical Center.
Brown said Blackburn led police on a high-speed chase through Alexandria when he wrecked his car.
Attempts to reach the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for additional details were not immediately successful.
Brown said Blackburn’s body is set to be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
