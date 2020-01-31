Ohatchee woman indicted in death of elderly father

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a woman earlier this month with fatally strangling her elderly father and trying to burn his body in September.
Cristy Michelle Warren, 47, of Ohatchee was indicted on charges of murder and corpse abuse.
Deputies charged Warren with corpse abuse Sept. 4 after they went to her home on Graham Drive around 1 p.m. that day and found 75-year-old Robert Warren’s body on a burned bed.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Warren told deputies her father had died the day before and she put him in a bathtub to clean him and then put him on the bed. Wade said Warren then claimed she lit a candle under the bed and tried to kill herself by lying on the bed next to her father. However, Wade said, there were no burn marks on Warren’s body.
Two days later, deputies charged Warren with murder after an autopsy determined the elder Warren had been strangled to death.
Warren’s bond for both charges was initially set at $115,000. Warren requested later that her bond be reduced, and District Judge Randy Moeller granted that request in October, resetting her bond at $50,000. Warren was released on bond days later, per court documents.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Warren could be sentenced to life in prison and owe a fine of up $60,000, according to state law.