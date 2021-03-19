You are the owner of this article.
Ohatchee woman charged with choking man

An Ohatchee woman remained in jail Friday after she allegedly attacked a man last week.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Kelli Michelle Thomas, 39, on March 12 with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

According to court documents, Thomas started choking a man around 10 p.m. that day.

An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.

Thomas was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10. 

Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

