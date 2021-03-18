Ohatchee, Wellborn principals out after board declines to renew contracts

The Calhoun County Board of Education declined Thursday to renew the contracts of Ohatchee High School Principal Bobby Tittle and Wellborn Elementary School Principal Jeanna Chandler, according to Superintendent Donald Turner.
The board met for nearly four hours behind closed doors in executive session during a scheduled meeting, while Tittle’s supporters stood outside in an effort to sway the board to vote in his favor.
Tittle, who was called into Turner’s office after the meeting, thanked everyone who had spoken out on his behalf.
“They stayed out in the 40-degree weather to voice their support, and it’s a shame their voices weren’t heard,” he said.
Turner said after the meeting he could not give specific reasons why the board did not renew the contracts, but said the majority of the board voted against the renewals.
Of eight contracts that were discussed during the executive session, Turner said, two were not renewed.
Dozens of people, some carrying signs, had gathered in the parking lot of the Calhoun County Board of Education building ahead of the meeting, which started at 4 p.m.
The protestors — consisting of Ohatchee faculty, students, former students, parents and other community members — cheer for Tittle as he walks into the building. pic.twitter.com/2tdUckkbFH— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) March 18, 2021
The majority of those people, many dressed in Ohatchee High School red, held signs and chanted, “Keep Tittle!”
“I feel like they’re trying to take away the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Ohatchee student Baylee Alward said. “Not just to me, but all of Ohatchee High School.”
About 20 of those protesters, many wearing Wellborn’s colors of black and white, were speaking out against the possible removal of Chandler.
Tittle said Turner told him Wednesday that he was going to recommend the board not renew his contract.
“He said they’re going in another direction,” Tittle said.
Brandy Ward, a first-grade teacher at Wellborn, said Chandler was told something similar.
Tittle’s attorney, Shirley Millwood, said before the meeting that she and her client did not know why his contract would not be renewed. Millwood cited numerous state and county awards Tittle has won, and said there was no record of misconduct.
“What direction is there possible to go in other than down?” Ohatchee parent Allen George said.
Alward said Tittle and his family had taken her in when she found herself homeless about a year and a half ago.
“They basically saved my life,” she said. “I want to do anything I can to save Mr. Tittle’s job.”
Her parents struggled with addiction issues, Alward said, and her father kicked her and her brother out of their home after her mother left.
After Tittle noticed she had been wearing the same clothes repeatedly, she said, his wife, Jennifer, took her shopping.
“After that day, it just kind of clicked,” she said.
George said the high school has vastly improved academically and athletically since Tittle took over.
“It’s more than just Mr. Tittle,” he said. “It’s for these kids.”
George said the crowd of protesters was a testament to Tittle’s dedication as principal.
“Name a group of teenagers that would show up to support their principal on their own time,” he said.
Ward said Chandler told Wellborn faculty about her possible removal earlier Thursday during a Zoom meeting, and supporters organized efforts as quickly as possible.
Despite overseeing a high-poverty school, Ward said, Chandler has gone above and beyond for students and faculty.
“She’s what’s best for students,” Ward said. “They will not find anyone to replace her.”
Angela Morgan, the local representative from the Alabama Education Association, said the board’s actions were legal under the Accountability Act of 2000, but they were troubling for the Ohatchee teachers she’d heard from.
Because a teacher’s job requires so much transparency, Morgan said, many teachers felt frustrated by the closed process of not renewing Tittle’s contract.
“It’s an issue between practice inside the school and policy outside the school,” Morgan said. “That law does not represent what normal society does.”
Since word spread about the possibility that Tittle’s contract would not be renewed, he said the support he’s received from the community was “overwhelming.”
Photos of Ohatchee Principal Bobby Tittle and his supporters at the Calhoun County Board of Education.
“How can you vote against this?” Tittle said, motioning towards the crowd.
Turner said he appreciated the protesters’ support for Ohatchee High School.
“We want what’s best for all our schools,” he said.
Student Cole Frost, who had stayed outside until the end of the meeting, said he believes the board’s decision was personal.
“The people of Ohatchee aren’t going to let the board get away with this,” he said. “We’ll remember the next election.”