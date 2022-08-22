 Skip to main content
Ohatchee man killed in Jacksonville shooting Sunday night

Justin Racca, 25, of Jacksonville, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Trenton Medders of Ohatchee. 

A late night shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man, according to police. 

Police responded to a call around 10:30 Sunday night. Officers found Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, inside a residence at the 1500 block of Rochester Road SE, where he had been shot and heavily wounded, Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood stated in a release.  