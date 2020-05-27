Ohatchee man charged with rape, sodomy

Authorities charged an Ohatchee man last week after he reportedly raped a child and exposed her to drugs for several months.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 37-year-old man Friday with two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree rape and one count of chemical endangerment of a child.
According to his arrest warrants, the man raped and sodomized a child and exposed her to methamphetamine between October and March.
An attempt to reach authorities for additional comment was not immediately successful.
The man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $97,500. His next court date is set for June 22.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.