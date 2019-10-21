Local officials are pushing ahead with plans for a network of bike trails extending from the Chief Ladiga Trail in Anniston, even though the city has yet to acquire the land to bring the trail into town.
The Calhoun Area Metropolitan Planning Organization expects to spend $483,000 on bike paths connecting to the trail, according to an updated project list released earlier this month.
Construction on those projects is expected to begin in 2023, said Libby Messick, a regional planner for the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, which administers the MPO.
The project list is another sign that local officials expect to close a deal soon to acquire a strip of land, once used for railroad tracks, that would connect Anniston’s downtown to Mike Tucker Park on the edge of the city. The park is at the end of the Chief Ladiga Trail, a rails-to-trails project that allows people to hike or bike from Anniston through Jacksonville and Piedmont to the Georgia state line.
City officials have been negotiating for years with current landowners to acquire the final 7 miles of the trail. Five years ago, the city acquired $512,000 in federal grant money to buy that land. Mayor Jack Draper last month said local officials were two or three weeks away from getting state approval for the purchase.
Attempts to reach Draper for comment Monday were unsuccessful. City planner Toby Bennington said the city’s still expecting that trail extension to occur.
“I’m not just assuming, but I’m planning for that to happen,” Bennington said.
Projects on the commission’s list include a multi-use path along Baltzell Gate Road, another multi-use path along Alabama 202 from Mulberry Street to Lagarde Avenue and striping for a bike lane on South Noble Street from Chestnut to Fourth Street.
That list comes not long after the Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids on resurfacing of parts of Noble Street — a project that, when complete, would likely give the city its first bike lanes.
The lack of bike lanes has occasionally been a sore point for Anniston, which boasts a well-known set of mountain biking trails at Coldwater Mountain and has tried to market itself as “Bike City.”
Bennington and other city officials have described the Ladiga extension as the “spine” of the network of bike paths they’d like to see in the city in the future. But they still await word on when the Ladiga land will be handed over.
Ed Turner runs Anniston’s Water Works and Sewer Board, which owns part of that land. He says he’s eager to hear the deal has been finalized, but doesn’t know of any recent developments.
“As far as I know, not much has changed,” he said.