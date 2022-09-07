 Skip to main content
Official Obama portraits are unveiled at the White House

WASHINGTON — In recent decades former presidents and first ladies have had their official White House portraits unveiled by their successors. But that did not happen for the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama while Donald Trump was in power.

The official portraits of the Obamas were finally unveiled in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday by Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at an unveiling for their official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
The White House portrait of former President Barack Obama, painted by Robert McCurdy.
The White House portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, by Sharon Sprung. 