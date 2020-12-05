‘Nutcracker’ returns with masks, social distancing

A Christmas staple, “The Nutcracker” opens in Anniston today, but this year the ballerinas will wear masks.
The ballet has been presented by Knox for decades, and even though most live entertainment this year has been struck down by the COVID-19 pandemic, this show will go on.
Audiences can see the Alabama Ballet perform “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. today and Sunday at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Later this month, the county’s third-graders will see a live-streamed performance.
As of Friday, limited tickets were still available and can be purchased at the door for both performances. Sales will be capped at half the venue’s capacity for social distancing.
Masks are required for the audience, staff and even the dancers — though they’re not too noticeable, said a show organizer.
“They’re clear masks,” explained Debbie Clonts, a Knox board member and co-chair of “Nutcracker” performances for the last four years. The dancers will have plastic face shields that open at the top to make breathing and dancing easier, Clonts said. “Honestly, if you’re out in the audience, I don’t know that you’ll notice they’re on.”
A more noticeable change due to COVID is the way kids are introduced to the ballet. Every year, Knox invites area third-graders to see a performance, and each year they’re prepped to see the dialogue-free dance experience with a classroom visit from ballerinas who explain the story and how dancing moves the plot forward.
“It’s a different medium that they’ve not seen before, so we usually take dancers in and talk to them about how the costumes and music tell the story,” Clonts said.
This year that pre-show orientation is presented online at the Knox Facebook page, a pre-recorded explainer that even some adults might want to watch before a performance. The cameraman for the 23-minute explainer video told Clonts that his daughter had been in the production a few years ago and that he wished he’d had a briefing, too.
“He told me, ‘I wish somebody set the stage for me before I went, because I didn’t know what was going on,’” Clonts said, laughing.
Rather than seeing the show in person, area third-graders will see a live performance broadcast to their classrooms. The estate of George Balanchine, who choreographed this version of “The Nutcracker,” has strict rules about licensing the ballet and how it can be viewed. Recording it is against the rules, Clonts explained, but with special permission the show can be broadcast not only to local third-graders but to children in Jefferson County, where the Alabama Ballet will perform it live. Teachers will provide links to the show to students, Clonts said, with the broadcast held on Dec. 17.
“We can really reach a lot more students this year with it,” Clonts said.
For this weekend’s performances, visitors in reserved seating will be spaced at least six feet apart, Clonts said, while every other row of general admission seats will be marked off as unavailable. Beyond that, general admission audience members will have to ensure space around themselves.
“We’re trying to be very conscious of safety no matter what,” Clonts said.