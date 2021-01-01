Not polar, still a plunge: Residents brave the zipline to welcome new year

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Jamie Logan was the first to admit that she was scared — but she didn’t look nervous as she waited her turn to zoom over a lake on a zipline Friday at Camp Lee in Anniston.
“It’s a great way to start,” said Logan, an Anniston resident. “You cleanse your system for the new year.”
Several minutes later, Logan took the leap, swooping down from a treestand on a hillside, high over the side of a wooded hill, and over and into a lake, where she seemed to skip before landing like a carefully tossed rock.
Logan was one of 43 people who signed up for a zipline ride, part of a New Year’s Day “polar plunge” event at Camp Lee, a Methodist-run Christian retreat center which has an Anniston address, but feels far removed from the city.
2020 was a tough year for Camp Lee, which offers retreat facilities for various churches, hosts a summer day camp and rents out some of its facilities as a wedding venue. COVID-19 shut much of that business down, members of the camp’s board of directors said.
Supporters tried to recoup a little of their loss by charging $30 each to folks who wanted to start the New Year with an act of physical courage.
“This is not really going to put a huge dent in the amount of money that we’re forecasted to need, ” said Doug O’Dell, chairman of the board for the camp. “We’re hoping that things will lift in the spring.”
O’Dell was among those who came down the zipline. Most of those in line with him were just as eager to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror, and many said the zipline plunge was a way to hit the reset button.
“Seems like a really fun way to start 2021,” said Joel Hawbaker of Anniston.
The polar plunge, a brief swim in chilly water on an absurdly cold day, is a New Year tradition in many parts of the country. In Alabama, it’s a risky thing to plan. With highs in the low 70s Friday, some of the plungers actually showed up in shorts. Organizers stoked a fire for people wanting to dry off, but no one seemed to want to stand close to it.
1 of 33
Joseph Jackson, dressed a s a Star Wars Stormtrooper gets wet during the second annual Camp Lee Polar Plunge & Zip Line. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Things could have been worse. Severe thunderstorms, originally forecast for Friday morning, never materialized. Mary Hollingsworth, a board member at Camp Lee and an organizer of the event, said she was pleased with the weather.
Hollingsworth made a bold entrance to the event, zipping down the line and skimming through the lake before introducing herself to the waiting crowd. She lost one shoe in the lake.
“This is a symbolic way to end 2020,” she said later. “A crappy year. It’s a chance to do something bold in the new year.”
Hollingsworth said camp organizers are planning to open day camps again in 2021, provided it’s safe to do so by late May, when the school year ends.