North Alabama man charged with recording woman in tanning bed

Florence police have charged a 23-year-old man with aggravated criminal surveillance after they say a woman spotted a cell phone camera recording her undressing to enter a tanning bed.

According to court documents, Jacob Lee Keeton, 23, of Florence, was charged with the felony and arrested Friday.