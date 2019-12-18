Nonprofits get grant for shelter to house up to 45

A coalition of nonprofits plans to set up a 45-bed homeless shelter in Anniston, after getting a $300,000 state grant earlier this week.
“We’re looking for a shelter that is large enough to include a day shelter and provide services including mental health care and case management,” said Shannon Jenkins, president of the United Way of East Central Alabama.
The United Way has been working for months with two local nonprofits, Interfaith Ministries and the Right Place, to find a way to provide more shelter space for the city’s homeless. Those discussions began shortly after the February closure of the Salvation Army’s men’s shelter on Noble Street.
Jenkins said the group this week got an “emergency solutions” grant from the Alabama Department of Community Affairs to begin work on the shelter. He said it’s likely the group will renovate an existing property rather than build a new one, and he said the group has yet to settle on a location for the shelter.
The plan, Jenkins said, is to house up to 45 people, including men, women and families living together, in a facility that would be open during the day and would house social services that could help residents get back on their feet.
Anniston city officials have also been looking into solutions for the homeless problem. Last week the City Council discussed the possibility of spending more than $300,000 in federal grant money on a rehabilitation of Glen Addie Community Center, with an eye toward using the center as a warming station and social services one-stop shop for the homeless. The council has yet to vote on the matter.
Asked if the United Way would be interested in the Glen Addie site, Jenkins said it’s likely too small for the type of facility the group has planned.
“I’m not sure that’s big enough for what we’re trying to do,” he said of the site.
Right Place director Lori Floyd said her agency would likely run the shelter when it’s built. She described it as a “low-barriers” shelter that would be open to most people who seek admission — shelters are often limited to one gender or place other restrictions on guests — and would likely allow guests to stay as long as they need.
“It’s an emergency shelter, which means they can use it every night if that’s what they need,” she said.
Jenkins and Floyd didn’t have a timetable for the proposed shelter’s opening. Jenkins said he’ll meet with Mayor Jack Draper and city manager Steven Folks on Thursday to discuss the next steps.
Draper said the city wants to help, but he said he believes it’s best if nonprofits have a core role.
“To really address homelessness, it takes more than just government,” he said.