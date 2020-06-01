Non-violent resolution, race training a small part of police academy

Future police officers arrive in Anniston this week at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy, where they'll learn to shoot and drive like police officers, to fill out reports and recognize relevant sections of state criminal law.
They'll spend about eight hours of the three-month training in a class on how to defuse conflicts — mostly with mentally-ill suspects — before those conflicts become violent.
"We talk about de-escalation skills," said Jon Garlick, a retired Calhoun County chief deputy who teaches the eight-hour class. "It's all classroom. It's very very basic."
Protests have erupted across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck, despite the pleas of Floyd and bystanders, all caught on video. The outcry has many Americans rethinking the way police work is done across the country.
That includes calls to change the way officers are trained. Benard Simelton, director of the Alabama chapter of the NAACP, said the organization has in the past called on the state to include both diversity training and non-violent conflict resolution into its basic training for police officers. Simelton said the NAACP renewed that call after Floyd's death.
"Everybody knows they are the police, but they should try to go in there to de-escalate the situation, to treat a person as a person," Simelton said.
Current and former police officers are quick to say they don't see George Floyd's killing as a training failure.
The killing has drawn sharp criticism from many fellow police officers, who've blasted the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, for violating police protocol. Garlick, the former Calhoun County deputy, is among those critics, calling Chauvin a "flat-out criminal."
Even so, the call for more training, on both race relations and non-violent conflict resolution, isn't one that law enforcement officials necessarily oppose.
"The fact is that when they send officers back from the academy, they've equipped them with the minimum information needed to start their duties," said former Calhoun County sheriff Larry Amerson.
Amerson and other police officers often say that the job consists largely of talking people down from conflict. Traditionally, working that training into the police academy, which is packed with courses on everything from how to shoot a gun to how to wear a gas mask to how to deliver a field sobriety test, is a challenge.
"When you're a young, full-of-vinegar officer, you're interested in tactics," Amerson said. "How do you drive, how do you move? But the fact is that the majority of what you do in the job is conflict resolution."
Amerson said that during his term in office, training in those softer skills came after officers were at work at a police agency. From there, it was up to the agency to find training.
"It's a huge part of our job that's not universally addressed," Amerson said.
The director of the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy, reached by phone on Monday, said statements about the police academy have to come from state headquarters in Montgomery. Attempts to reach officials at the Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission were unsuccessful Monday.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood was an instructor at the academy before coming to his current job. He said that multicultural and de-escalation training — called "21st Century policing" — was just coming online as part of the training as he left the job.
"I have to be honest," said Wood, the county's only black police chief. "A lot of people have lived sheltered lives. There are still people in this county who haven't been to Glen Addie Homes. They haven't been to Constantine."
Like Amerson, Wood said that the academy offers basic police skills to officers, officers who may be in a patrol car, at 19 or 20 years old, soon after graduation.
Wood does see a kind of training that might have helped with the Floyd case. Officers should know they have a responsibility to intervene when a fellow officer is out of control, he said, and officers should be trained to step away when a colleague intervenes in that way.
"We need, and should have, the gumption to police our own," Wood said.
Garlick, the de-escalation trainer, said there are real obstacles to including more detailed conflict resolution training in the academy schedule. The training already covers a lot of ground, he notes.
"You have to physically learn how to fight, you have to learn how to carry your baton, you have to learn how to drive a car the right way," he said.
He said many police trainees are "type A" personalities who may not really understand the need for the training until they've been on patrol. There's now a longer 40-hour course in conflict resolution that officers can take as part of their yearly training requirement.
Garlick said there's been talk about making the class mandatory. He said that if it were, there would likely be some challenges, with chiefs reluctant to release an officer for a week and officers reluctant to take a long, required course.
"The people who take it now are the ones who want to be on a hostage negotiation team," he said. "The street cop may not have the patience for it."