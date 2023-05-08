 Skip to main content
Noble Street Festival moves food vendors

chow time

A line forms outside a food truck during the Noble Street Festival in Anniston on Saturday afternoon.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Noble Street Festival never fails to bring thousands to downtown Anniston for its food, fun, and partnering bicycle race, the Sunny King Criterium. 

This year, Main Street Anniston decided to do things a little differently and assigned most of the food vendors to spaces on Wilmer Avenue away from the main flow of foot traffic. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.