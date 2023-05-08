Noble Street Festival moves food vendors

The Noble Street Festival never fails to bring thousands to downtown Anniston for its food, fun, and partnering bicycle race, the Sunny King Criterium.
This year, Main Street Anniston decided to do things a little differently and assigned most of the food vendors to spaces on Wilmer Avenue away from the main flow of foot traffic.
“It was different because we were looking for it on Noble. That’s where we normally find them. We were like, ‘they don’t have as many vendors,’” Demetrius Doss said.
Doss, of Anniston/Oxford, was there with his wife, Charity Doss, and his granddaughter Journee Lyles. Doss said he and Charity have come to the festival for many years and decided to take their granddaughter this year.
When asked what he thought about the new layout of the festival, Doss said, “I like it because you got a place to sit now. It’s a little more open. I like it.”
Asked what was their favorite part about the Noble Street Festival each year, all agreed and said, “the food.”
“We come and see what vendors are going to be out here. The food trucks. That’s what we come to see,” Doss said.
However pleased Doss and his family were, some at the festival had mixed feelings on the subject. Angela Martin owns a food truck named “Let’s B Sweet,” and this is her third year participating in the Noble Street Festival.
Martin said she felt moving to a different street hurt the business’s overall customer base, bringing in fewer customers and thus a smaller profit margin.
“Me and my mom were looking at it, and the past two or three years we’ve been coming. You can tell it’s a lot slower. We use to be in with all of the rest of the vendors and I can tell,” Martin said.
She said she thought many people might be confused about the location, as she had customers who had called in orders call her and say they couldn’t find her.
Though she briefly had doubts about participating next year, Martin said she will be at next year’s festival. However, she hopes perhaps more people know the new outdoor dining area.
“In a way, I understand a little bit why they done it, because there’s more trucks this year,” Martin said. “I do understand, but it hinders me and a couple of trucks that’s been doing it for a while. We can tell in sales.”
Main Street Anniston’s Kristin Smith said that the new outdoor dining area was mainly to help the flow of foot-traffic, as food trucks tend to have people gathered around them, which causes congestion in crowd movement for the rest of the festival.
Through six months of planning and hard work, the team devised the plan to help people get the most out of the experience. Nearly 75 vendors signed up to participate this year, and around 20 of those were food trucks, Smith said.
Ultimately Smith said she felt moving the trucks to their own location was the best decision.
“They’re covered up over there too. Everybody is having a good time. There are places to sit down. So I think this works out really well,” Smith said.
Smith said she and her team were anticipating 8,500 to 10,000 people to attend. She said she thought this year’s attendance would exceed last year’s.
“We’ve got some great people on the music stage and something for everybody. So I really do think it’s a great all around festival, and everybody seems to be having a good time,” Smith said.
