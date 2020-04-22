No lights, no camera, no action

Alabama residents who would rather not be stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, take heart: The state’s film industry feels the same way.
The state had become a popular spot for shooting major motion pictures in the last year, before the coronavirus arrived to clamp down on most activities outside the home, from sports and concerts to catching new releases at the movie theater.
Only last year a film crew arrived in Calhoun County to film parts of “The Devil All the Time,” a period piece that brought huge Hollywood names like Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan to Anniston and Jacksonville’s bars, police and gas stations — relatively sleepy spots when stacked up against Los Angeles soundstages.
That film is still in the queue for a Netflix release — a spokesperson for the streaming video service wrote in an email Monday that a release date has yet to be announced — which will make it easy to catch if the country continues social distancing.
But another movie, filmed along Alabama’s Gulf Coast and in Mobile last year, “I Still Believe,” wasn’t set for the stream. The Christian musical released in theaters March 13, just a few days before Amstar Cinemas at the Quintard Mall closed, like many other movie houses across the nation. The film is already up for purchase on Blu-Ray and streaming services a little over a month later, a strategy similar to those employed by movies like a “The Invisible Man” remake, Pixar’s “Onward” and the Batman-adjacent “Birds of Prey,” which were set to open in March.
Meanwhile, new productions are unlikely until the virus is out of the picture.
“Everything is kind of on a holding pattern right now,” said Brian Jones, media and location coordinator for the Alabama Film Office in Montgomery.
Many of the film crews that work in Alabama arrive from other states, he said, which have their own lockdowns — at least for now — making production impossible. “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” shot in Fairhope and set for release on Amazon Prime, wrapped filming in early March, he said, but no active productions have been halted by the pandemic.
Alabama’s film industry isn’t just making movies, though; it’s also watching them. Summer is a prime time for film festivals in the state, like the Sidewalk Film Festival, a long-running Birmingham gathering for indie filmmakers and their fans. The festival is scheduled for late August, but with uncertainty about how long COVID-19 will be a threat, organizers are still deliberating whether to host the event, according to Kiwi Lanier, a spokeswoman for the festival.
Sidewalk opened a year-round theater after last year’s festival, Lanier said, but has since had to stop showing movies, at least for now.
“I think this has been tough on all of us — we do this job because we love to bring people together, and to not be able to safely do that right now has been hard for us emotionally,” Lanier wrote in an email. “But running a big event every year, we're all pretty comfortable in ‘crisis mode,’ so we pretty much immediately started working on what we could do without being able to use our space in the way we normally would.”
The theater’s creative team introduced “curbside concessions” from the in-house bar, including theater snack staples, which allows for “no encounters of any kind,” a riff on Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Patrons can also stream the theaters’ movies, which earns income for the establishment, and sign up for memberships with a variety of perks.
Meanwhile, organizers of the Montgomery Film Festival in July are considering moving the entirety of the festival’s 11th installment online.
“It's been on our minds, but we're seeing notable festivals like the Ann Arbor Film Festival, SXSW, and the Black Maria Film Festival turn to streaming as a means to screen official selections,” wrote festival director Anton Jackson in a text message. “We would love to host this year's festival at the Capri Theatre again, but there would have to be a major turnaround in the next 13 weeks for that to happen.”
Jackson said that moving the festival to streaming would likely have no negative impact on its success, and it would be doable “without a lot of issues.”
Meanwhile, Jones, from the Alabama Film Office, predicted that film production will also likely adapt and recover. Streaming services are doing well while folks are home and enjoying those platforms, he said, which will likely pay for more of those services' original films and television series.
“A lot of the recent productions we have in the state have been from streaming services, and I think you’ll see a lot more of those and a lot more medium-budget types of movies,” Jones said.