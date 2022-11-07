No injuries at New Flyer explosion

An explosion at the New Flyer bus manufacturing plant in the Anniston Industrial Park appears to have been quickly handled Monday morning.
An explosion at the New Flyer bus manufacturing plant in the Anniston Industrial Park appears to have been quickly handled Monday morning.
New Flyer manufactures buses which run on compressed natural gas.
Area residents around the Golden Springs area reported feeling the ground shake between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. as a plume of black smoke rose into the sky.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep told The Anniston Star the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but there was no damage to the building and no injuries.
Waldrep reported three buses were destroyed and three to four more suffered damage. He added these were new buses being prepared for delivery.
The department sent three engines, a ladder truck and a heavy rescue truck. No assistance was required from other area agencies.