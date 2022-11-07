 Skip to main content
No injuries at New Flyer explosion

Outside the gate at New Flyer of America, Inc. Monday morning. The Anniston fire department responded to a bus explosion shortly before 7 a.m. The explosion was heard in the immediate area. Photo by Bill Wilson

An explosion at the New Flyer bus manufacturing plant in the Anniston Industrial Park appears to have been quickly handled Monday morning.

New Flyer manufactures buses which run on compressed natural gas.

