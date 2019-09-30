As wildfires ramp up in Calhoun County, local fire departments have stopped issuing burn permits to try and limit uncontrolled fires.
According to Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins, the city stopped issuing burn permits earlier this month after the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide fire danger advisory. Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said Monday that his department has done the same, along with Piedmont and Jacksonville fire departments, according to their Facebook pages. The Forestry Commission later upgraded its warning to a fire alert, as drought conditions worsened throughout Alabama, and restricted burn permits issued for controlled fires in wooded areas.
According to Collins, current conditions like dry vegetation and strong winds make it easy for fires to spread out of control.
“We had a house fire this past weekend in an overgrown, secluded, rural area,” Collins said Monday, “and the whole house was on fire and nearly on the ground before we got contacted.”
The wind had picked up embers from a fire, he said, and ignited the house. Collins said his firefighters have worked 12 woods and brush fires since Sept. 22.
“That is a very high number this time of year,” he said.
According to Myles Chamblee, an officer of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, there have been 152 grass, brush and woods fires the county since Sept. 16. That’s above-average, he wrote in a text message Monday, thanks to drought conditions that have become worse over the last few weeks.
Rainfall has been sparse since August, and high heat — 95 degrees Sunday, one degree over a record high set in 1904, according to the National Weather Service — has baked moisture out of the ground. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent update, released Thursday, shows Calhoun County with both “abnormally dry” and “moderate drought” zones. The surrounding counties, including Talladega, Clay, Cleburne and St. Clair are all in at least abnormally dry condition, according to the Monitor’s map.
What little rain came in Friday night didn’t bring much relief. In fact, the storm started at least one fire in the White Plains fire district, according to Nathan Harper, chief of the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department.
Harper said Monday that an outbuilding caught on fire after being struck by lightning Friday night, and the fire spread to a house nearby. Residents heard their smoke detectors go off, but otherwise might not have known they had a fire, he said.
“They evacuated the residence and we were able to get there and put it out,” Harper said.
There were also two brush fires Sunday, he said. Both started as burn piles; one spread too fast for its attendant to control it, and the other was left unattended altogether.
Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Calera office, echoed Collins and Harper in recommending against burning until the Forestry Commission and local fire departments give the go-ahead.
“People should not be burning if they can help it,” Holmes said. “With how dry conditions are, things can get really out of hand.”
Holmes said the Anniston area averages about 39.73 inches of rain by this time each year, but it’s short about 2 inches. That’s not so bad from the annual perspective, but the most recent, real rainshowers were in August, he said. Normally the Anniston area averages 2.83 inches of rainfall in September but this year it was only just over a half-inch.
High temperatures don’t help, he said. Another 115-year-old record was broken Monday, after temperatures ratcheted up over 95 degrees, reaching 96 degrees just before 3 p.m. at the Anniston Regional Airport.
Chances of rain were negligible, he said, at 10 percent or less throughout the week. The current forecast showed temperatures in the 90s through Friday, though highs could sink into the 80s over the weekend, he said.
“Until that point, just try and stay cool,” Holmes said.