Next Oxford school calendar to remain unchanged from present

OXFORD — Students in the Oxford school district will see the same holidays and days off in the 2023-24 school year as they are observing this year.
The school board approved the new calendar during its regular monthly session Tuesday morning.
Teachers will return to their classrooms Aug. 2, 2023, and students will return one week later, Aug. 9.
Labor Day, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day will continue to be observed as they are nationally.
The fall break will occur Oct. 9-13; Thanksgiving on Nov. 22-24; Christmas break on Dec. 18-Jan. 3, 2024; and spring break on March 18-22, 2024.
Teachers will shift what was a November 2022 in-service/student conference day to October 2023 and a February 2023 in-service/student conference day to March 2024.
“The process we use to develop this calendar is driven by our teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said. “There were three choices presented and they like things the way they are now.”
Stanley said there was a 92 percent response by faculty members when their opinion was surveyed and 87 percent chose the now-approved calendar.
The school board also received the district’s third straight budget audit with no negative findings.
The audit, made available to the school board at its regular monthly session Tuesday morning, was prepared by MDA Professional Group, P.C. It reflects the district’s budget as of Sept. 30, 2022.
One of the notable items in the audit showed an increase in local revenue of $3 million over the previous year.
The district is now considered a “low risk auditing” due to having had no findings this year and in the previous two years.
Chief financial officer Robby Jordan thanked his assistant, Brandi Bishop, for “handling a lot of the heavy lifting on the audit this year.”
