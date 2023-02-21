 Skip to main content
Next Oxford school calendar to remain unchanged from present

School board also learns of positive audit result

OXFORD — Students in the Oxford school district will see the same holidays and days off in the 2023-24 school year as they are observing this year.

The school board approved the new calendar during its regular monthly session Tuesday morning.

