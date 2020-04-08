Newell man charged with sex crimes in Cleburne County

A Randolph County man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly abused a young girl last month.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged the 50-year-old Newell man April 2 with two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and one count of second-degree assault.
According to the man’s arrest warrants, he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl March 20. The man also allegedly physically assaulted the girl that day, though court documents do not specify how she was injured.
Cleburne County Chief Deputy Joseph Freeman said the abuse took place in an unincorporated area of Cleburne County. He declined to give more details about the incident to protect the victim’s privacy.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $75,000. He is set to appear in court May 11 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.