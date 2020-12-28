Newell man charged with domestic violence by strangulation

Authorities charged a Newell woman last week after he allegedly choked an Eastaboga man.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged Joshua Jay Mitchell, 37, on Dec. 22 with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to court documents, Mitchell put his hands around the woman’s throat and applied pressure that day. He was arrested around 3 p.m., per court records.
Sheriff David Cofield said the incident took place at a home on Old Highway 431 in Newell. He said deputies found scratches and marks on the victim’s neck and arrested Mitchell at the scene.
Mitchell was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $5,000. On Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 28.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.