New website provides parents with learning, health resources

MONTGOMERY — A new website, Alabama Family Central, aims to provide parents and caregivers easy-to-access resources on child care, education, family services and health services.
Alabama Family Central is a collaboration of state agencies and other partners to create an online portal for parents to assist in the health and well-being of their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alabama Legislature approved a $500,000 line item in the 2021 Education Trust Fund budget to create the website. Alabama Daily News Publisher Todd Stacy listed it as one of the “bright spots” of the education budget passed in the 2020 session.
Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, worked with the Senate education budget committee during budget discussions in May to fund the website when it appeared that many students would be learning virtually this year.
“When I learned that our students would be learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my heart immediately went out to the parents who would need assistance teaching their children at home,” Figures said in a press release.
“I requested funding to set up such assistance, so I humbly thank Governor Kay Ivey and Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, for granting that request. It was a pleasure working with A+ Education Partnership and the Alabama Partnership for Children to incorporate this idea into their programs, and I look forward to its expansion. Every child deserves access to the highest quality education, no matter their circumstances.”
The website offers resources to assist parents in how to help their children learn from home for every grade level and subject. The resources are meant to support and supplement the information schools are providing students.
“Alabama Family Central will ensure that all parents and children in our state have access to crucial information and resources from numerous state agencies and non-profit organizations,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release. “Great parents need strong partners, and I am proud of the strong collaboration between the state and private sector to offer a one-stop shop of assistance for Alabama families. I appreciate the Alabama Partnership for Children spearheading this effort.”
Alabama Family Central is currently highlighting A+ Education Partnership’s new COVID-19 Parent Resources site.
The Alabama Family Central website is a collaboration headed by the Alabama Partnership for Children and includes:
A+ Education Partnership
Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.
Alabama Department of Early Education.
Alabama Department of Education.
Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Alabama Department of Mental Health.
Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Alabama Medicaid.