New road race debuts Saturday

A first-of-its-kind 5K will be held this Saturday to foster unity and a little friendly competition between Anniston and Oxford. Main Street Anniston has partnered with Main Street Oxford to host the Rivalry Run 5K that will begin in Anniston and end in Oxford.
Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford and will receive a team shirt for the competition.
The city with the most runners will be deemed the Main Street Rivalry Run Champion till the following year.
Contestants will pick up their packets and start the race in Anniston at the Christmas Tree Park at the intersection of 11th and Noble beginning at 7 a.m. The race will begin at 8 a.m.
When the race begins participants will head south down Noble Street and cross over to Front Street in Oxford; they’ll continue south to Simmons Park in downtown Oxford where the finish line will be located.
The award ceremony will be held in Simmons Park at 9 a.m. and a shuttle service back to Anniston is being offered beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Jackson Hodges, director of Main Street Anniston and City of Anniston public information officer, said the Rivalry Run 5K is a prime example of the fun things that can happen when the two cities work together.
Hodges gave praise to the organizers in both cities.
“Kudos to Main Street Anniston event coordinator Karla Eden and Historic Main Street Oxford director Hunter Gentry who worked so well together in coordinating this first inaugural race,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the race will return each year.
“It just made too much sense, seeing as it just so happens to be 5 kilometers between Main Street Oxford and Main Street Anniston ... teamwork truly does make the dream work,” Hodges said.
Online registration is closed but participants can register the day of the race. Cost of registration is $40.
WHEN: Nov. 20, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
WHERE: Corner of 11th Street and Noble Street
LINK: https://bit.ly/3F8rmMm