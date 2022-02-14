New poll shows Brooks, Britt, Durant running close as Senate campaign heats up

MONTGOMERY — A new poll commissioned by FarmPAC, the political arm of the Alabama Farmers Federation, shows a tight race among three candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
In a survey conducted from Feb. 2-6, Republican voters were asked who they would vote for in the field of Congressman Mo Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant. According to the poll, 33.7 percent of voters chose Brooks, 28.5 percent chose Britt, 24.4 percent chose Durant and 13 percent were undecided.
The poll surveyed 600 likely Republican voters and carries a margin of error of 4 percent. It was conducted by Cherry Communications, a Florida based survey research firm.
Alabama Farmers Federation is supporting Britt in the race.
Another recent poll commissioned by Club for Growth, which is supporting Brooks, showed Brooks leading with 35 percent to Durant’s 30 percent and Britt’s 25 percent.
Until recently, Durant had been the only candidate with significant advertising on television, radio and digital. Britt released a new television ad last week. Brooks has not released advertising since last year’s radio flight that boasted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
All three candidates have had support from super PACs and other outside groups.