New flower shop opens in Heflin

HEFLIN — A new flower and gift shop has opened in downtown Heflin, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Leah Harlan, owner of Wildflower Florals & Gifts on Ross Street, was busy on Monday ringing up sales as the scent of fresh cut flowers and fresh paint hung heavy in the air.
Monday was the business's first day and Harlan said the experience was “wonderful.”
“I’ve been crying all day because people have been coming in with touching words, words of reassurance of my success, it’s just been an emotional day,” said Harlan.
Harlan, 50, is no stranger to the floral business, having owned a flower shop in Florida and has 30 years of experience in the blooming business.
Harlan said her business will offer fresh flowers, wedding flowers, gifts, jewelry, permanent arrangements, greeting cards, home decor and funeral/cemetery flowers. There will also be a delivery service for floral arrangements.
“My biggest thing will be grab-and-go so I’ll have arrangements already made up,” said Harlan.
Harlan said a divine calling led her to open the shop.
“God opened a door for me and really just kinda pushed me out of it. I love serving people; I love seeing people happy,” said Harlan.
Harlan said she also loves knowing that her flower arrangements and designs comfort someone when they’ve lost a loved one.
Harlan said she would love to just be the shop’s delivery person all the time.
“I would love that, because just seeing the smile on people’s faces receiving flowers ...” Harlan said, her thought trailing off.
The business will be open from 8 a.m-5 p.m Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m-noon on Saturdays.