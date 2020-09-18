New executive editor to take helm at The Star

James Bennett likes what he sees in the pages of The Anniston Star, and as the new executive editor he plans to make sure that readers get more of what they like as well.
“There’s going to be a real passion for community journalism, and for finding out what readers want to know and what they need to know,” he said.
Bennett, 59, will begin work Sept. 28 as the executive editor at Consolidated Publishing, owner of The Star and its sister newspapers. That position was last filled by veteran reporter and editor Anthony Cook. Confronted with the possibility of budget cuts in the early days of the pandemic, Cook chose to eliminate his own job instead of laying off reporters.
Bennett, currently editor of The Daily Herald in Columbia, Tenn., knows well the pressures of the modern news business. He’s been in the business since he was 16, when he got his first part-time job at The Cookeville Tribune in Tennessee.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, he has written for several newspapers including The Arizona Republic and The Seattle Times, and has held editing positions at the Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal and at television station KOLD in Tucson, Ariz., among other outlets.
“I think his experience shows he has many of the skills we need to beef up our digital operations, not just at The Anniston Star but at our other papers,” said publisher Josephine Ayers.
Bennett said his own view of journalism is a good fit for The Star, a paper that is home-owned and largely focused on local news.
“Community journalism is the lifeblood now of what we do as an industry,” he said. “It’s the most trusted portion of the media industry.”
Bennett said he takes pride in “refrigerator moments” — the stories, typically about someone local, that readers cut out and taped to their refrigerator doors. He said the desire for that kind of news hasn’t waned, even though newspapers are shifting increasingly toward digital delivery.
Bennett said he intends to improve the newspaper’s website, offering readers what he calls a “big buffet table” of news. Those changes will be gradual, he said.
“I also have a great deal of respect for the legacy of journalism that the newspaper has passed down through the years,” Bennett said.