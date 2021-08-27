New community volunteer group gearing up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — A 15-year resident of Jacksonville says she’s witnessed many improvements in the city, but she also thinks the city needs a group of residents interested in projects outside the bounds of typical city government undertakings.
Gail DaParma outlined her ideas for members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club Thursday, telling them about the “Great Things In Jacksonville” program, or GTIJ. The nonprofit was started earlier this year to bring together a community of volunteers interested in improving the city.
DaParma, whose background is in grant writing, public relations and sales, serves the nonprofit as the community project volunteer.
“We need people,” DaParma told the members, “and we need a movement.”
She has helped the new group break into smaller teams to accomplish several projects, in addition to helping carry through on the idea of building a new city park at the intersection of Coffee Street Southwest and A Street, a project reported on earlier this summer. That project is still being discussed at the monthly meetings of GTIJ, which are at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Jacksonville Community Center.
The projects below are now being researched and carried out by various teams:
— One team is engaging young people in the game of Pokemon, which has a double goal of playing the tabletop game at the community center and playing it at various places around town. One idea is to involve Jacksonville law enforcers to mentor those who play the game.
— Another team is working on a project to erect a “fix-it station” on the Ladiga Trail for bikers who are passing through and may need to pump air into their tires or use one of the tools attached to the station to repair their bike.“I wrote a letter of inquiry to a national biking association about the project, but I have heard nothing back from it at this point,” DaParma said.
— Another team is combing the area to find historical plaques in the city that need to be refurbished. Each team needs only a commitment of about four hours from someone to repaint the sign.
— At the proposed new park, DaParma is seeking to raise $30,000 for a swing for those who are wheelchair bound. “Also,” she said, “I’d like to see a bridge created over the creek and to use the nearby property for a farmer’s market with a gazebo.”
— Finally, DaParma said one team is working to paint murals at key places around the city. The idea is to bring in tourists and to improve the retail environment of Jacksonville.
Future ideas are to paint QR codes on the murals that can take an app to other projects undertaken by GRIJ. Those interested in attending meetings are invited to come to the community center during the meeting times listed above or call 256-453-7478.
Also, those wishing to donate, please mail checks to Farmers Insurance, Great Things in Jacksonville, 9 Public Square E, Jacksonville, AL 36265. DaParma encourages readers to view the GTIJ Facebook page.