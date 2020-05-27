New college grads holding out hope for career opportunities

Recent college graduate Grant Davis and his friends are hearing the same story as they search for jobs: Employers are waiting to hire people when the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.
Davis, a 25-year-old who graduated with a degree in broadcasting from Jacksonville State University this month, has approached finding a job the same way anyone in prior years would have, he said. He searches employment websites and applies for jobs that match his skills; top billing goes to audio engineering work with music studios, and marketing jobs as the secondary, “safe” option. He also works his network, checking in with friends and connections who might help him find a place to start his career. But recording studios and even marketing firms aren’t necessarily recruiting.
“You get out of college and the expectation is you’ll have a job lined up or you’re going to look for a job,” Davis said by phone Tuesday. “I’ve been asking around with friends and connections, and some businesses are holding off on hiring because they want to see how this plays out.”
They might be holding off, he reasoned, because another spike in confirmed cases could lead to steps back from reopening, which could lead to more layoffs.
The global coronavirus pandemic has certainly clipped the economy’s wings in the United States, leading to a massive number of layoffs throughout the nation and a 14.7 percent unemployment rate nationwide, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Alabama has also felt the impact, with an unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in April, a stark contrast to just 3 percent in March, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
Thousands of newly unemployed residents have filed for unemployment benefits to offset the cost of living; according to the state Department of Labor, more than 25,000 people filed from May 10-16, with more than half claiming the pandemic as a cause. More than 389,000 Alabamians have filed claims related to COVID-19 since March 16, as of Tuesday, according to the department’s online records.
“It sounds like everybody is in the same boat I am,” Davis said. “I haven’t heard of anybody who’s thriving when I talk to my friends.”
In addition to clamping down some employment opportunities, the pandemic has also changed how graduates can access resources from their colleges. Calls to the University of Alabama’s career center are greeted with a prerecorded message: The department is operating on a limited basis, staff is working remotely, emails and voicemails will be checked frequently. A live, friendly person answers at Auburn University’s career center, to offer the same details.
Neither department responded to calls or emails Wednesday.
Resources such as job advice, resume guidance and details about upcoming job fairs are already online, and students can set appointments for remote meetings with staff at both institutions.
JSU, meanwhile, has reopened the doors to most of its offices, including the career services center at Kennamer Hall.
Becca Turner, director of the department, said by phone last week that students should spend time on professional development while they look for work. That includes building up a social media presence through LinkedIn, she said, and publishing content to the site to demonstrate communication and digital literacy skills to potential employers.
“We recommend our students develop those power skills,” Turner said. “You have to be proactive and assertive; you have to communicate your goals with people, whether at church or in the community, online, or over the phone.”
Turner also said students should sign up for Jlink, the school’s job search board, and visit the career services website for other resources.
Job fairs are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, she said, though they will likely have a virtual component. The office plans to poll employers about participation soon. There are more than 5,000 employers in the career services database, she said — including schools, retailers, Fortune 500 companies and international businesses — and Turner wants to find out their recruitment plans. She said that employers interested in recruiting and networking should contact her office.
In the short term, though, graduates should be ready to take the jobs they can find.
“You have to be open to the opportunities that are available now,” Turner said.
Davis, the recent JSU graduate, has been able to hold out for his dream job. He had been the director of the campus radio station, a paid student position at the university and his sole income, and was able to claim unemployment benefits after the station was shut down. He lives with his parents in Piedmont, he said, and has been able to help with bills.
Being at home isn’t bad, he said, but he’s ready to start the next part of his life.
“I’ve always lived at home, but when I graduated I had plans to get a job and move out,” Davis said, “and that’s kind of put on hold.”