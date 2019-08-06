Anniston City Hall’s temporary location should open Aug. 23, according to interim City Manager Steven Folks.
Folks told the City Council at its work session Tuesday evening at the Anniston City Meeting Center that the old City Hall on Gurnee Avenue would close on Thursday, Aug. 22, with the new location on McClellan Boulevard, at the Consolidated Publishing building, opening the next day. The council appeared to accept those dates, with the intent to advertise them to the public.
“I don’t want any hiccups,” Folks said. “I want to make sure we have all of our services we need for citizens while we get everything transitioned over.”
The city needs the temporary location so that the current City Hall can be torn down in the near future to make way for construction of a federal courthouse.
Much of the meeting that followed that work session was less productive. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper gave an impassioned speech about the city learning from a recent proposal to deannex Ward 4 and move it to Oxford near the close of the roughly 2-1/2-hour meeting.
“Let’s be clear: This deannexation movement is real. The issues that led to this movement are real. We had better take it as a wakeup call,” Draper said, moments before the meeting adjourned. “We have to come together. If we don’t, these issues are going to destroy us.”
Last week, plans of a group called Forward 4 All to have a large chunk of Anniston stripped from the city and redrawn into Oxford became public, drawing the ire of residents and city leaders alike. Public response on social media indicated that some residents of the deannexation area — which includes all of Anniston’s Ward 4 and several areas just beyond its borders — were supportive of the plan.
Oxford and Anniston city council members said last week they hadn’t heard of the plan or been consulted about proposed legislation that would accomplish the transfer without the consent of either city, though Charles Turner, a member of Forward 4 All, said he had meetings with Oxford Mayor Alton Craft in June to discuss details like road miles and school population in the deannexation zone.
“Are we going to do things the same old way?” Draper asked.
Draper’s words concluded a council meeting marked with routine signs of strife within the governing body.
Councilman Ben Little shouted over Draper and refused to cede his microphone at least twice during the evening, on one of those occasions using time allotted to discuss a bill about animal sales to argue in favor of one of his own unrelated motions. Residents at the meeting pointed their fingers at Councilwoman Millie Harris — the council representative for Ward 4 — and demanded swift action to condemn deannexation, something she did last week on the record with a reporter from The Star. And, as frequently happens, metaphorical apples and oranges were invoked to compare matters relating to expenditures, voting and the validity of one councilperson’s requests over another.
During the work session and following meeting, the City Council:
— Heard a brief budget explanation from Cory Salley, city financial officer, which showed that about 74 percent of city revenue comes from taxes, including property and sales. A copy of the presentation is available on the front page of the city’s website, www.annistonal.gov.
— Denied Little’s motion to request an estimate on the cost of buying land and building a new City Hall, the third in a series of failed motions to learn the cost of various housing solutions for city government.
— Denied Little’s motion to ask the National Park Service to divert $250,000 from its Freedom Riders Monument to his proposed David Satcher Civil Rights Museum and Health Institute. Councilman Jay Jenkins said the request to use restricted funding for another purpose would likely damage the city’s relationship future grants from the Park Service.
Little insisted that only when he and Councilman David Reddick ask to make motions such as these, they are made to vet their actions to an unfair extent, while other council members are allowed to do as they please.
— Adopted a resolution inspired by national movement “Ban the Box,” which would take questions about prior felonies off job applications in the city, a motion made by Reddick. Draper noted that the city has had this policy since 2014, and the question already does not appear on non-civil service applications. Harris voiced strong support for the measure, and Draper said the motion was an opportunity to commemorate that policy.
— Adopted the budget for the city’s Community Development Block Grant program and the Anniston/Calhoun County Home Consortium’s HOME plan.
— Amended 2014 CDBG fund allocations to give $4,000 to Parks and Recreation to help cover the cost of a vertical lift at the city senior center and transfer $200,000 to Homeowner Occupied Rehabilitation.
— Once again amended city code to update the definition of emergency calls to include ambulance calls for the transportation of a patient to an urgent care clinic, emergency room or any area of the hospital where immediate care will be provided, and distinguish between advanced and basic life support emergency responses.
— Adopted regulations governing the commercial sale of dogs and cats in pet stores only to those sourced from shelters and rescue organizations. Harris said other cities such as Hunstville and Guntersville had adopted legislation that restricted a large retail pet chain she declined to name from selling in their cities with similar, general ordinances restricting pet sales. She said the company faced lawsuits for charging thousands of dollars for animals without guaranteeing their health.
— Adopted an ordinance that will allow animals being held as evidence in animal cruelty cases to be adopted out or otherwise resolved instead of staying in kennels, during what Harris characterized as lengthy court proceedings and appeals processes.