Nesbitts’ animals popular with crowds at Calhoun County fair

Carnival worker Linda Roden, taking a break from Monday’s setup day, leaned over the rails of a pen and petted Fin, a shaggy, brown cow. Owner Amy Nesbitt watched Roden and smiled,
“Our animals have fans,” she said.
Other workers walked into the tent that houses the petting zoo owned by Amy and husband, Matthew Nesbitt. The petting zoo is only part of the animal fun at the Calhoun County Spring Fair, which takes place through Saturday at the Ag Center, 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Road. Many students from local 4-H groups will also show their farm animals, which are raised for taking to market.
The Calhoun County Spring Fair admission cost is $5 per person, or $20 per person for unlimited ride passes. The fair features rides, games, food, the animal shows, the petting zoo and more.
The gates open at 6 p.m. each evening through Saturday.
Amy and Matthew hauled in only a few of the dozens of animals they have at their sanctuary. It is named Dust Bunnies and Dog Hair because the couple tease each other about which will take over their lives first. It is on Anniston Beach Road, off Alabama 21 and houses alpacas, a llama and several pigs, sheeps, goats and ponies. There are dogs at the sanctuary and other kinds of animals that are brought in, from time to time, from area shelters or animal rescue operators.
“We also get calls from shelters,” Amy said, “asking our opinion about an animal’s care.”
As some workers scrubbed equipment on a sunny and warm day, others delivered items around the grounds. Some hammered as they set up rides while others made sure they had enough food to feed the crowds. The workers are from James Gang Entertainment based in Andalusia.
On Monday afternoon, Amy and Matthew unloaded animals and even bathed a few. She hosed down a seven-month-old squealing pig named after the Shakespearean character, Prospero. He continued to grunt in anger, after his bath, until Matthew cuddled him and placed him in the pen. Prospero is the buddy pig to Gilneas. Both are small compared to the students’ pigs. One of them, near the alpaca pen, weighed about 300 pounds.
Elsewhere at the fairgrounds was a group of workers who were taking a break in the shade. However, not Paul Humble. He stayed busy wiping down the equipment in the pizza truck. Another worker, Joseph Brewster, helped set up a Ferris wheel.
“I was taking out a pin so this piece of equipment will stand up,” Brewster said as he held up a piece of metal that looked like a four-inch bobby pin.
Back at the animal tent, the Nesbitts explained that they started collecting animals a year or so after they married in 2013.
“I’ve always loved animals,” Amy said, “but before Matthew married me, he had only two ferrets and one Shetland pony.”
Matthew, a retired Army veteran, learned fast. Currently, the two spend their off-time traveling to venues throughout the area with their best-behaved animals.
Their motivation, they said, comes from seeing children and, especially older people, enjoy the animals.
“We had a mule named Angel and carried it to an event at Westside Heights Church in Wellington,” Matthew said. “A man, who said he once had a mule, stood and petted Angel for two hours.”
Amy said a resident at Rainbow Omega did the same with Licorice, a miniature horse.