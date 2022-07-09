National Weather Service predicts strong storms tonight

The morning storms have moved on through, but severe weather could pick back up later this afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm that moved through the Calhoun County area this morning has expired, according to Meteorologist Mary Keiser with the National Weather service. However, folks can expect showers and thunderstorms a little further north this afternoon, and in the Anniston area later into the evening, Keiser said.
“Showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas may result,” an advisory from the NWS stated.
There is a marginal risk, with the main risks for the area being damaging straight line winds, but heavy rain and lightning can always pose a risk, according to Keiser.
Keiser said the area is still under heat advisory, especially for parts that don’t get as much rain. However, lower dew points and some cooler winds should bring some relief from the heat in coming days, Keiser said.