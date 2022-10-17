National Weather Service issues Freeze Watch

Fall weather is expected to give way to a winter preview as forecasters warn of the possibility of below normal seasonal temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Watch, beginning late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Forecasts are showing the potential for subfreezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees across portions of central Alabama late Tuesday.
The forecast for Calhoun County is for a low of 29 degrees on Tuesday night.
The current local forecast posts nightly lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees except for Tuesday night. Daytime temperature forecasts range from a high of 75 degrees on Monday to a low of 55 degrees Tuesday.
Skies are forecast to remain mostly clear throughout the week with daytime temperatures returning to the 70-degree mark on Friday, rising to 78 degrees on Sunday.
The NWS notes frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
It is recommended steps be taken now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.