We just saw the peak of hurricane season — what does the Atlantic look like now?

MIAMI — The tropical activity in the Atlantic on Monday is much calmer than last week, when forecasters were monitoring Hurricane Earl and several other systems. Earl is long gone, but forecasters are watching two disturbances.
One of the systems was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms between the Windward Islands and the western coast of Africa Monday morning.
“Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Monday.
The other system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms just off the western coast of Africa.
“Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this wave should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week,” forecasters said.
Both systems have no chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days, according to the hurricane center.
Saturday was the “climatological peak” of the Atlantic hurricane season, when “conditions are most optimal for tropical storms and hurricanes over the largest area,” according to the Weather Channel. The hurricane center says most activity in the Atlantic comes between mid-August and mid-October.
The next storm name on the list is Fiona.