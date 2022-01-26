US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retiring

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, NBC News is reporting.
The retirement will give President Joe Biden an opportunity to name a replacement to the nation’s highest court.
“Breyer has told several people who’ve made unofficial efforts to push him to retire that he thinks the confirmation process shouldn’t be political, according to people told of those discussions, and Democrats worry he’d remain as an act of resistance to show he’s not bowing to politics,” CNN reported in December.