The Dixie fire threatened to pass 1 million acres, then was stopped in its tracks. Here's how

Kelly Tan, 59, left, looks on as her sister, Tiffany Lozano, 44, photographs melted street signs on Main St. in Greenville, California, caused by the extreme temperature of the Dixie Fire that destroyed most of the town. Lozano is a resident of nearby Quincy and Tan is a resident of nearby Taylorsville. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)