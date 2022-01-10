The complete list of 2022 Golden Globe winners

LOS ANGELES — The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of international journalists that hand out the Golden Globes, announced the winners of its television and film awards Sunday night even though its usual star-studded telecast was scrapped for 2022.
The group has been struggling to regain its footing since a February 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed detailed allegations of financial and ethical lapses and problems with diversity among its members (including no Black members). Even though the HFPA has overhauled its bylaws, added 21 new members and hired its first chief diversity officer, this year’s Globes is still under a cloud of disinterest and doubt.
The HFPA went ahead with a “private event” without any celebrities, nominees or even a livestream, but the winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced via social media, and are listed below.
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Will Smith (“King Richard”) — Winner
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”) — Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) — Winner
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) — Winner
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) — Winner
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Screenplay — motion picture
“Belfast” — Winner
“Being the Ricardos”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
Motion picture — foreign language
“Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Japan) — Winner
“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)
“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)
“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodoovar, Spain)
Motion picture — animated
“Encanto” — Winner
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Original score — motion picture
“Dune” — Hans Zimmer — Winner
“Encanto” — Germaine Franco
“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat
“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias
“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood
Original song — motion picture
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell) — Winner
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyonce; written by Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastiáan Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)
Actor in a television series — drama
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — Winner
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Actress in a television series — drama
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose” — Winner
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Television series — musical or comedy
“Hacks” — Winner
“The Great”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — Winner
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks” — Winner
Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
“The Underground Railroad” — Winner
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” — Winner
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” — Winner
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Supporting actor — television
O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game” — Winner
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actress — television
Sarah Snook, “Succession” — Winner
Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”