Should I get the omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

A nurse at a Walgreens pharmacy near Florida International University's Tamiami campus on 107th Avenue in Miami-Dade shows a patient the newly formulated Moderna bivalent vaccine on Sept. 7, 2022. The vaccine is an 'updated booster' designed to target not only the original COVID-19 strain, but also omicron BA.4 and BA.5, which had surged in the U.S. in 2022.