S&P 500 retreats for a fifth day, set to enter correction phase

The S&P 500 Index is set to enter a correction phase after the benchmark fell for a fifth day, extending its drop to 10 percent from its last record close just three weeks ago.
The benchmark fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday, and will join the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 in correction territory if it closes 10 percent or more below its Jan. 3 high. The small-cap Russell 2000, meanwhile, is set to close in a bear market.
Equities have been slumping to start the year as a surge in Treasury yields and the prospect of rate hikes has made high-flying growth stocks less appealing. On Monday, the S&P 500’s Information Technology Index fell more than 1.3 percent for the fifth session in a row.
The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its next rate decision on Wednesday, when investors will be parsing the central bank’s language for indications on how many hikes are expected this year.