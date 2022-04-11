 Skip to main content
Russian journalist who protested war on live TV hired by German media group Welt

A woman looks at a computer screen watching a dissenting Russian Channel One employee entering Ostankino on-air TV studio during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster which reads as "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine in Moscow on March 15. As a news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launched into an item about relations with Belarus, Marina Ovsyannikova, who wore a dark formal suit, burst into view, holding up a hand-written poster saying "No War" in English.

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Germany’s Welt media outlet has hired Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who interrupted Russia’s most-watched television news show with an anti-war protest last month in a rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Ovsyannikova, 43, will serve as a freelance correspondent for the Welt newspaper and its television channel reporting from Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement Monday from parent company Axel Springer SE.

Ovsyannikova was a producer at Russia’s state-run Channel One when she interrupted its flagship news program Vremya with a poster demanding an end to the war. She was detained for 14 hours and fined 30,000 rubles ($370).

Putin ally Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, said Monday it would “right” to revoke the citizenship of people considered “traitors,” specifically mentioning Ovsyannikova and her new job in a post on his Telegram channel. Current law doesn’t allow revoking citizenship and banning entry, he said.

Ovsyannikova, who speaks Russian and English but not German, according to Axel Springer, published an article on the Welt website Monday in which she said that she made her protest because “moral principles were more important than wellbeing, peace of mind, and orderly living.”

“The war in Ukraine was the point of no return and silence was no longer an option,” she wrote, adding that she has faced “incredible harassment” on social media, including allegations that she works for the Russian or British intelligence services.

“Everyone is looking for a hidden meaning and coming up with the most unbelievable conspiracy theories,” she said. “Nobody wants to believe that it was a citizen’s emotional protest.”

