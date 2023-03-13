Rogers introduces bill to make daylight saving time permanent

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, announced Monday the introduction of legislation that would allow states to decide to remain on daylight saving time year-round.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law passed through the Alabama state legislature in 2021 that would direct the state to remain on daylight saving time.
However, due to the Uniform Time Act of 1966, this law cannot take effect without congressional action. Rogers’ legislation would allow this law and similar laws across the country to take effect immediately upon receiving the president’s signature.
“I am proud to have reintroduced legislation to allow states to remain on daylight saving time year-round,” Rogers said. “Remaining on daylight saving time could have tremendous benefits for the economy and people’s health. Furthermore, changing our clocks twice a year is an unnecessary and outdated nuisance. Alabamians want to remain on daylight saving time and my legislation would allow them to do just that.”