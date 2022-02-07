Pro-business candidate leads first-round vote in Costa Rica

A former president running on a platform of attracting foreign investment is on track to win the first round of Costa Rica’s general election, while falling short of the threshold needed to avoid a runoff vote in April.
Jose Maria Figueres claimed victory in a speech to supporters Sunday night, and pledged to turn Costa Rica into a business-friendly country where more citizens speak English. With 88 percent of votes counted, he had 27 percent of the total, according to the electoral authority.
“Costa Rica is going to become the winning country we all dreamed of, the winning country we all deserve,” Figueres said during his speech.
Rodrigo Chaves, a World Bank economist who served briefly as finance minister, was in second place with almost 17 percent of votes. In a speech on Sunday he pledged to reduce inequality, create opportunities for entrepreneurs and lower the cost of living by breaking up monopolies.
During the campaign he said he would continue talks with the International Monetary Fund and seek to eliminate tax exemptions for the wealthy.
Fabricio Alvarado, a journalist and evangelical singer, was in third place, with 15 percent of the vote.
A record 25 candidates were on the ballot sheets. Turnout was 60 percent, the lowest since at least 1953 for a first round vote, according to a local university. A runoff will be held on April 3 if no one gets more than 40 percent in round one.