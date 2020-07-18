John Lewis, civil rights icon, dies at 80

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who later became a congressman, died Friday night.

The Georgia legislator, 80, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Tributes abound for Rep. John Lewis after the death of the civil rights giant The death of civil rights icon John Lewis prompted an outpouring of tributes on Saturday, a combination of mournful praise and calls to action as the nation faces a fresh reckoning with persistent racism a half century after his pioneering protests for Black equality.

The Troy native championed civil rights causes for Black Americans from a young age, leading non-violent movements across the Deep South despite facing arrest and violence from fellow citizens and law enforcement alike. Lewis was a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which advocated for civil rights with voter registration drives and lunch counter sit-ins, and an original Freedom Rider.

On March 7, 1965, Lewis helped lead a peaceful protest march, planned to travel from Selma to Montgomery, to press for voting rights for Black Americans. Lewis and his fellow marchers were attacked with tear gas and billy clubs by waiting police and state trooper in what would soon be known as Bloody Sunday. The images of beaten and bloodied protesters along Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge would outrage a nation and turn the tide for the passage of a national Voting Rights Act.

In February, at the 55th anniversary of the protest, Lewis made an unexpected appearance months after his cancer diagnosis.

“I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and some way, God Almighty helped me here," he said of what he experienced 55 years ago.

The enduring civil rights leader then told the crowd on the bridge to keep fighting today.

"We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize," he said caught on television cameras. "We must go out and vote like we never ever voted before. Some people gave more than a little blood. Some gave their very lives."

Lewis was born in Troy on February 21, 1940, one of 10 children of Willie Mae and Eddie “Buddy” Lewis, both cotton farmers. In his autobiography, Lewis wrote that his mother began picking cotton in the 1920s, and “at sixty-two was still out in the fields, a sack over her shoulder, pulling those soft white puffs with her long, hard fingers.”

It was an isolated childhood. Until he attended school, his only reading material was the Bible, a secondhand newspaper or a Sears Roebuck catalog. Church met only once a month, and racial segregation was strictly enforced. Lewis had only seen two white men before age six. The roads in his neighborhood went unpaved until Lewis left for college.

He was a poor fit for farm work. When Lewis was given responsibility to raise chickens, and he would often speak to them, saying there was “a subtle grace and dignity to them.”

“Maybe it was that outcast status, the very fact that those chickens were so forsaken by everyone else, that drew me to them as well,” he wrote.

Lewis also despaired of seeing his father sink into debt, and made no secret of his dislike for farm work.

“Working for nothing, that’s what I would tell my mother we were doing,” he wrote. “Gambling is what I would call it. I know it upset her and my father. My brothers and sisters, too, were bothered by my grumbling and complaining as we worked our way through each day in the fields that surrounded our house.”

Ministers who preached at the local church never addressed those conditions, Lewis wrote.

“Sunday after Sunday he’d talk about an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, how the soul must be saved by and by for that pie in the sky after you die, but hardly a word about this life, about this world, about some sense of salvation and righteousness right here, between the cradle and the grave,” he wrote. “It also did not escape my notice that the minister arrived and departed in a pretty nice automobile, and that he went back to a very comfortable home in Montgomery, more comfortable than the homes any of us lived in.”

That made Martin Luther King a revelation to Lewis. He heard the young minister on a radio in 1955.

“He said we needed to be concerned with the gates of schools that were closed to black people and the doors of stores that refused to hire or serve us,” Lewis wrote. “His message was one of love and the Gospel, but he was applying those principle to now, to today.”

Lewis avidly followed news of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which he wrote his parents spoke of “with a mixture of awe and disapproval in their voices.” When he was 16, he circulated a petition to desegregate the then-segregated Troy Public Library.

The young man enrolled at American Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957, where he met future civil rights activists like James Bevel and worked in the kitchen to pay his way through, scrubbing large pots clean after cooking – he later wrote that liver was the worst to pull off – and studied deeply in theology and philosophy.

Lewis made an attempt to transfer to Troy University (then Troy State University) in the winter of 1957, which brought him to his first face-to-face meeting with Martin Luther King. King, along with attorney Fred Gray, offered to work with Lewis on a lawsuit if he wanted to pursue it, though King warned him that “if you do this, something could happen to you.” But Lewis’ parents, fearful of whites retaliating against them if their son took on the public fight, convinced him to drop the matter.

Lewis later graduated from Fisk University and participated in Nashville sit-ins aimed at desegregating downtown Nashville businesses. In 1961, Lewis became one of the 13 original Freedom Riders, organized by the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) aiming to integrate public transportation. In South Carolina, he became the first one attacked when he attempted to use a segregated restroom.

“A fist smashed the right side of my head,” he wrote. “Then another hit me square in the face. As I fell to the floor I could feel feet kicking me hard at the sides. I could taste blood in my mouth.” Lewis refused to press charges: “Our struggle was not against one person or against a small group of people like those who attacked us that morning,” he wrote. “The struggle was against a system, the system that produced people like that.”

Lewis was not present when a white mob fire bombed a Greyhound bus in Anniston. CORE leaders initially wanted to call the remainder of the trip off. But Lewis was one of several members who vowed to continue the ride through Alabama, fully cognizant of the risks they faced. John Patterson, the governor of Alabama, said he could not guarantee protection for “this bunch of rabble-rousers.”

When the bus reached Montgomery, Lewis sensed danger in what appeared to be a deserted terminal. The riders were soon rushed by a white mob, screaming “git them niggers,” as Lewis later recalled.

“I tried shouting directions about the way to get out of the lot and up the street,” Lewis wrote. “I knew Montgomery. I knew this terminal. But there was no way anyone could hear me. And there was no way to get through the crowd, which had now closed all around us.”

Lewis was knocked unconscious when a member of the mob swung a wooden Coca-Cola crate at his head.

