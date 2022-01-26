In a search for 40 missing migrants on boat, Coast Guard finds one dead and one survivor

Coast Guard crew members work on a Cutter at the Coast Guard Sector Miami base on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami. The U.S. Coast Guard continues search and rescue operations for survivors after a boat believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation capsized off the Florida coast. U.S. Coast Guard Section Miami Commander Captain Jo-Ann F Burdian said during a press conference held at the base that at least one person is dead, and dozens more are missing.