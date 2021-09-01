Hot and hungry, New Orleans will be in the dark for days

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.