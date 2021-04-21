Holdouts could soon become problem for vaccination campaign

People who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine in the first few months of 2021 had to jostle for an appointment and wait in line, but that could change dramatically soon, one health care policy group says.
Polling from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that in two to four weeks, vaccination campaigns may reach most of the Americans most willing to take the vaccine — leaving public health officials with doses on hand and the tough task of convincing vaccine skeptics to take them.
“Drumming up demand needs to happen now, not in a month,” said Jen Kates, director of global health for the foundation.
Kaiser’s polling shows that as of late March, 61 percent of Americans said they were enthusiastic about getting the vaccine. Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that 131 million adults in the country — about half of the people eligible to get a dose — have had at least one shot.
At the current rate, Kates said, the country is likely to see a “tipping point” in vaccine demand in a few weeks.
That future is hard to picture in Alabama, where state officials have occasionally been criticized for a seemingly slow rollout of the vaccine, and where vaccine appointments have typically been snapped up as soon as they’re available.
But there are signs that the vaccination campaign has reached the outskirts of the vaccine-resistant population. People ages 75 and up have been eligible for shots since January, and they’re the ones most at risk of death from the virus. Numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that three months in, only two-thirds of the 75-plus age group have had their shots.
Local health officials have so far bumped up against little resistance, but they do expect the shots to become harder to give away in the near future.
“People are just tired of COVID, period,” said Dr. Almena Free, chief of staff at Regional Medical Center. “They see the numbers going down and they start to feel safe and think they can put it off.”
The grim numbers of past months are indeed down, largely due to vaccination. Since the pandemic began, 313 people in Calhoun County have died of the virus, though the pace of deaths has slowed considerably. RMC typically has 5 to 7 coronavirus patients in hospital beds now, compared to more than 80 in January. Free on Wednesday said there was only one COVID patient in intensive care at the hospital.
One goal of the vaccination campaign is to reach “herd immunity,” when vaccination is so widespread that the virus stops transmitting easily through the population, protecting even the unvaccinated from exposure.
Free said she’s not sure what it would look like if the vaccination campaign failed to reach the herd-immunity level. It’s possible there would continue to be small outbreaks of COVID, she said, and it’s possible there would be a continuing presence of COVID patients in the hospital.
RMC CEO Louis Bass said there are encouraging signs that people are choosing to get vaccinated. At a shot clinic at Jacksonville State University this week, he said, health workers encountered people who accepted shots after declining them at an earlier shot clinic. He said problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused after a half-dozen patients developed blood clots, may have discouraged some from taking the shot.
Kates is concerned about the most determined holdouts. She said 13 percent of poll respondents report they won’t take the vaccine at all, and another 7 percent say they’ll take it only if they’re required to.
“When we look at the ‘definitely not’ group,” she said, “the demographic groups most likely to say that are Republicans and rural people.”