Jerry Miller, a master beekeeper in Piedmont, has lost 30 percent of his 250-300 honeybee hives in the last year, part of a trend that has been seen across the U.S.
“People look at it like there’s mosquitoes and there’s this and there’s that,” Miller said. “But if you’re dying of starvation, those things are very little to you.”
Beekeepers across the U.S. lost 41 percent of their hives over the past year, the highest loss recorded in 13 years, according to a study released earlier this month by Auburn University’s bee lab.
C.W. Flynt, a master beekeeper who lives in Anniston, said Alabama’s beekeepers lost around 25 percent of their hives from April 2018 to April 2019, but that some Northern states lost up to 60 percent.
There are several factors that contribute to the significant loss, including pesticides, herbicides and varroa mites, according to Flynt. Varroa mites are parasites that attack honeybee colonies, causing the bees’ lifespans to be shortened.
“There is no real cure for varroa mites,” Flynt said. “They are little critters, like fleas on a dog, that kill the bees.”
The Environmental Protection Agency approved the emergency use of the insecticide sulfoxaflor, which has been known to kill bees, for certain crops in Alabama last month.
According to a June 20 press release, the EPA approved the use of the insecticide on 45,000 acres of sorghum, a type of grain, and 75,000 acres of cotton fields to control other insects.
Local beekeepers said the use of these types of chemicals can be detrimental to the honeybee population. Experts have discussed bee colony collapse for years, according to Miller.
“This past year was just a perfect storm of things rather than one particular thing,” Miller said. “You’ve got the insecticides. You’ve got the weather. You’ve got the varroa mites.”
One-third of the world’s food production depends on honeybee pollination, causing experts to worry about the future of the industry. According to the Auburn study, bees pollinate $15 billion worth of food in the U.S. alone.
“Without honeybees, the food population is in a world of trouble,” Flynt said.
According to Miller, the loss of the bee population could lead to major issues with the world’s food supply.
“In China, they have destroyed their atmosphere so much that they have killed off all the bees,” Miller said. “They are having to hand-pollinate their crops, which takes a lot more time and costs more money.”
Miller said hand-pollinating could lead to increased food prices and a decrease in the amount of food that could be produced in the same timeframe.
Geoff Williams, assistant professor of entomology and apiology at Auburn, said beekeepers have to be mindful in how they respond to weather conditions.
“If it is a cold, long winter, they need to be very diligent and make sure they have enough food for their bees to survive,” Williams said. “On the other hand, warm winters can create favorable conditions for varroa mites, which means beekeepers need to know how to manage them properly.”
Miller said people using pesticides and herbicides can help reduce the loss by reading the labels on the products they spray.
“Bees can be affected so easily,” Miller said. “People need to stop applying things just willy-nilly.”