Hargus ‘Pig’ Robbins, Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer, dead at 84

Grammy-winning pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins, whose long list of collaborators included Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Bob Dylan, has died at age 84.
The country musician died in his sleep early Sunday morning, his family announced in a post on Robbins’ Facebook page.
“Dad had been hospitalized twice in the last 2 months. He suffered from a bacterial infection in his bloodstream, kidney disease, heart disease etc,” the announcement reads.
“It all became too much for his body to handle. But he had a strong mind til the end. He had a great life and was loved by many.”
The Tennessee-born Robbins, who was blind, was celebrated for his work as a session pianist. He performed on albums such as Parton’s “Jolene,” Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” Miranda Lambert’s “The Weight of These Wings” and Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde.”
He also worked on music by John Denver, Shania Twain, Alan Jackson, Joan Baez, Merle Haggard and Neil Young during a career that spanned more than six decades.
“His musical legacy will live on,” Robbins’ family wrote in their announcement Sunday.
Robbins released solo albums throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, and had two singles, “Chunky People” and “Unbreakable Hearts,” crack the top 100 on the U.S. country music chart.
He won the Grammy for country instrumentalist of the year in 1977, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012.